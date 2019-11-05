UK politics amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that in the UK, focus remains on politics as the election campaign has started.

Key Quotes

“We will also get the PMI service index for October today. Based on other soft indicators, we expect the index was broadly unchanged at 49.5.”

“In the Scandi markets, today's key event will be the Riksbank minutes from the October meeting amid its continued signal for a December hike. In Norway, October housing prices will be in focus.”

“In the US ISM non-manufacturing is due out. In the past couple of months the US service sector has begun to show weakness, pointing to weaker private consumption growth. We would not be surprised if ISM non-manufacturing has fallen further to 52, down from 52.6.”