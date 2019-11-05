UK politics amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that in the UK, focus remains on politics as the election campaign has started.
“We will also get the PMI service index for October today. Based on other soft indicators, we expect the index was broadly unchanged at 49.5.”
“In the Scandi markets, today's key event will be the Riksbank minutes from the October meeting amid its continued signal for a December hike. In Norway, October housing prices will be in focus.”
“In the US ISM non-manufacturing is due out. In the past couple of months the US service sector has begun to show weakness, pointing to weaker private consumption growth. We would not be surprised if ISM non-manufacturing has fallen further to 52, down from 52.6.”
EUR/USD: Bearish outside day despite easing of US-China trade tensions
The EUR/USD pair is looking heavy, having carved out a bearish outside day (candle pattern) on Monday despite the trade optimism and the risk-on mood in the financial markets. On the data front, the focus is on the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD: On its way to third daily loss ahead of UK Services PMI
Aside from the trade positive sentiment, the recent uncertainties surrounding the UK PM Johnson’s victory in the snap election also weigh on the GBP/USD pair as it trades on the back foot below 1.2900 ahead of the London open. All eyes on UK Services PMI.
USD/JPY: Bulls regain poise amid trade hopes, eyes on 109.00
The bulls regain poise, triggering a fresh leg higher in the USD/JPY pair, as it heads back towards the 109 handle amid renewed US-China trade optimism. The FT reported that the US is considering dropping some existing tariffs on Chinese goods.
Gold: Range play intact amid trade optimism
Prices remain trapped in $1,520-$1,475 range for the fifth straight week. The US and China are closing on the phase-one of a trade deal and forcing a breakout is going to be a tough task for the yellow metal bulls. The hourly chart shows scope for a re-test of $1,500.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.