UK PM spokesman: Will continue to negotiate with EU throughout the week

"Face-to-face talks are continuing in London today," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's told reporters on Tuesday, per Reuters. "We are working hard to bridge the differences that still remain and we will continue to negotiate throughout the week," the spokesman added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was posting small daily gains at 1.3330. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up 1.85% on the day at 6,382.