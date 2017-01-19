UK PM May: UK to face a ‘period of momentous change’By Dhwani Mehta
The UK PM Theresa May is on wires now, via Reuters, as her speech gets underway at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
Key Headlines:
Free trade & globalization are being questioned
To take leading role as strongest advocate for business, free markets, free trade
Road ahead will be uncertain, UK to face a ‘period of momentous change’
We have not turned out back on Europe
It's in Britain's interest to see the EU succeed
Britain is a European country
but we have always looked at the wider world
UK by instinct is a great trading nation
Wants a bold and ambitious free trade agreement between EU & UK