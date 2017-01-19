UK PM May: UK to face a ‘period of momentous change’

By Dhwani Mehta

The UK PM Theresa May is on wires now, via Reuters, as her speech gets underway at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Key Headlines:

Free trade & globalization are being questioned

To take leading role as strongest advocate for business, free markets, free trade

Road ahead will be uncertain, UK to face a ‘period of momentous change’

We have not turned out back on Europe

It's in Britain's interest to see the EU succeed

Britain is a European country

but we have always looked at the wider world

UK by instinct is a great trading nation

Wants a bold and ambitious free trade agreement between EU & UK