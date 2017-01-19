UK PM May: UK to face a ‘period of momentous change’

The UK PM Theresa May is on wires now, via Reuters, as her speech gets underway at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Key Headlines:

Free trade & globalization are being questioned

To take leading role as strongest advocate for business, free markets, free trade

Road ahead will be uncertain, UK to face a ‘period of momentous change’

We have not turned out back on Europe

It's in Britain's interest to see the EU succeed

Britain is a European country

but we have always looked at the wider world

UK by instinct is a great trading nation

Wants a bold and ambitious free trade agreement between EU & UK