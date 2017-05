UK Prime Minister Theresa May has stated that terror threat level in the country has been raised to "critical", which suggest another attack could be "imminent". May has ordered armed military personnel to deploy across the country in order to increase security.

In the FX space, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2957, down -0.34% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.3035 and low at 1.2953.