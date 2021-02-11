UK PM Johnson's spokesman: UK remains open to talks with EU on equivalence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday that exchanges in the UK remain some of the biggest in the world and added that they remain open to talks with the European Union on financial equivalence, per Reuters.

"The fragmentation of share trading across financial centres is in no one's interest," the spokesman added.

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by market participants. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 6,526. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was posting small daily gains at 1.3833.