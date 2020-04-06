UK PM Johnson's spokesman: PM remains under observation in hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains under observation in the hospital and is undergoing routine tests, the PM's spokesman said on Monday.

"The PM had a comfortable night at St Thomas hospital," the spokesman added. "The issue is that the PM's symptoms have remained persistent."

Regarding Brexit, the spokesman repeated that they will not be extending the transition period. "Both sides continue to analyse legal texts, talks continue remotely. We remain committed to continuing Brexit negotiations."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower on these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2290, where it was still up 0.25% on a daily basis.