UK PM Johnson's spokesman: OBR forecasts will make for a sobering read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters on Wednesday that the PM told the cabinet that Office for Budget Responsibility's (OBR) forecasts will show the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on the UK economy, per Reuters. "They will make for a sobering read," Johnson further added.

"The PM told the cabinet the government would work tirelessly on job creation, driving economic recovery and building back better," the spokesman noted.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 0.35% on the day at 6,409.