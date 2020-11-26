UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Committed to working hard to bridge the gaps

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday that they want talks to resume face-to-face toward the end of the week but added that this is a matter for the European Union, as reported by Reuters.

"We will ensure there is no ban on the trade of meat from Britain to Northern Ireland," the spokesman noted and reiterated that they remain committed to working hard to bridge the gaps in trade negotiations.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower after these comments and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 1.3342.