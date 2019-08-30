UK PM Johnson: Working with Brussels to change current agreement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they were working together with Brussels to see how they can change the current agreement and reach a deal.

"Everyone can see the rough shape of what needs to be done with the EU deal," Johnson added. "It's going to take work to get there, to get rid of the old deal."

These comments failed to help the British pound gather strength. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2178, losing 0.09% on the day.