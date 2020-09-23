UK PM Johnson: Will go forward with further creative schemes for jobs

"We will do our best to help companies save jobs," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday and added that they will go forward with creative schemes for jobs, as reported by Reuters.

"We will continue to provide the best support to get people into work while suppressing the virus," the PM explained. "We're looking at a massive package now of investing in jobs and growth in the short and medium-term."

Commenting on the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, Johnson noted that their testing capacity is at a record high and said that the test-and-trace application reveals where the outbreaks are taking place so they can introduce local lockdowns.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 2.22% on the day at 5,958.