UK PM Johnson: We'll only be able to make progress if EU accepts we need to control waters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated on Wednesday that the UK's position on fisheries hasn't changed. "We'll only be able to make progress in the European Union accepts we need to control waters," Johnson added.

Additional takeaways

"The government is taking tough decisions now to allow the economy to bounce back."

"Country should be incredibly proud of what it has delivered on aid budget, that will continue."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen losing 0.17% on a daily basis at 1.3335.