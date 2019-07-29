UK PM Johnson: We need a new free trade deal with EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now out on the wires, adopting a softer tone regarding the possibility of crashing out of the EU.

"There is a big incentive to get this thing done," Johnson said. "There is every chance we can get a deal. With common sense, we will get a deal." Johnson further reiterated that they need a new free trade deal with the EU.

These comments don't seem to be helping the British pound recover its losses and the GBP/USD pair was last seen down 1% on the day at 1.2260. Below are some additional comments as reported by Reuters.

" We will do everything we can to address issues of just in time supply chains including in car industry."

"Ruth Davidson is right to think we should go for a deal and not a no deal."

"If our partners won't move on the backstop, then we have got to get ready for no deal."