UK PM Johnson: We must be out of EU by October 31

Speaking to lawmakers after winning the Conservative party leadership race, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that they must be out of the European Union by October 31, per Reuters. "Conservative lawmakers must protect the country from Corbyn," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, several news outlets are reporting that opposition Labour leader Corbyn is still planning to introduce a no-confidence vote.

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair, which struggled to capitalize on today's political headlines, was trading at 1.2438, losing 0.3% on a daily basis.