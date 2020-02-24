UK PM Johnson spokesman: UK to publish Brexit negotiating mandate on Thursday

The British mandate for Brexit negotiations with the EU will be published on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman announced on Monday. "The US-UK trade talks mandate will be released next week," the spokesman added, as reported by Reuters.

Regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the spokesman noted that the UK is "well prepared" and the risk from the outbreak remains low.

Market reaction

The British pound hasn't reacted to these remarks. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.55% on the day at 1.2898 and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.32% at 0.8390 to reflect the broad selling pressure surrounding the GBP.

Additional takeaways

"Northern Ireland protocol allows UK to ensure unfettered access for goods between GB and Northern Ireland."

"We will comply with obligations of Northern Ireland protocol."

"We have not asked ports to prepare for new checks on goods between GB and Northern Ireland."