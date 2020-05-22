UK PM Johnson spokesman: Government to provide updated guidance to businesses

The UK government will provide updated guidance to businesses in coming days on the phase-two of easing coronavirus-related restrictions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters on Friday.

"We will set out more details on schools reopening as soon as we can," the spokesman added. "The government is looking at what steps can be taken to make sure we have diverse and resilient supply chains in event of future crises."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index edged slightly higher after these comments and was last seen at 5,997 points, where it was still down 0.3% on the day.