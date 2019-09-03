UK PM Johnson spokesman: Government does not want an election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes saying the idea that the polling day could be moved if a general election is called was simply wrong. "It's not possible after parliament dissolved," the spokesman added. Below are some additional comments, as reported by Reuters.
"We are clear that the election would have to be concluded before the EU summit."
"The point the PM made is that the government does not want an election, they want to go ahead negotiating with Brussels."
"Minds are focused on avoiding a parliamentary defeat and persuading MPs not to destroy the PM’s negotiating position."
"EUleaders now saying they working with us to find solutions, David Frost will hold further talks this week."
"The PM has been meeting conservative party colleagues today."
"The PM’s mood is determined, he wants to get on with delivering the referendum result and leaving the EU on October 31 ideally with a deal."
"The bill to seize control of parliamentary business would force govt to accept the EU terms for an extension, it is a blueprint for legislative purgatory."
The GBP/USD pair pulled away modestly from lows on these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2005, losing 0.5% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 on dollar strength, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD has hit new two-year lows below 1.0950 as the greenback gains ground alongside US yields. Incoming ECB President Lagarde will speak shortly. The US and China have yet to schedule new talks.
GBP/USD recovers 1.2000 on Brexit hopes
After hitting the lowest since 2016, GBP/USD bounced over 200 pips ahead of a critical day in parliament. John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, has confirmed that an application for an emergency Brexit debate has been tabled.
USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle
Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.
Gold: Upside seems more likely to remain capped near 100-hour SMA
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and barring a couple of knee-jerk reactions, remained well within a broader trading range held over the past three sessions.
US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.