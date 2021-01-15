UK PM Johnson: Some early signs pressure might be slightly easing in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that there are some tentative early signs that the pressure with respect to coronavirus infections might be slightly easing in London, as reported by Reuters.

With respects to ending the lockdown, "we've got to vaccinate most vulnerable groups, then we will think about what steps to take to lift restrictions, will also depend on where the disease is," Johnson explained.

Meanwhile, British Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty noted that they are expecting peaks over the next week or ten days in terms of new people in the hospitals. "The general principle that things are going to improve in the spring, I still think that is likely," Whitty added.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen losing 0.65% on a daily basis at 1.3600.