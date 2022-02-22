UK PM Johnson: Sanctioning 5 Russian banks, three individuals, only first tranche of what UK willing to do

UK PM Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that the UK will sanction five Russian banks and three individuals, including powerful Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko, before adding that this is just the first tranche of what we are prepared to do.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1350 area on improving risk mood
EUR/USD stretched higher during the European trading hours and was last seen trading near 1.1350. The upbeat German IFO data and the improving market mood seem to be helping the pair preserve its bullish momentum. IHS Markit's February PMI reports and the CB Consumer Confidence Index will be featured in the US economic docket.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3550 despite improving market mood
GBP/USD came renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said there were downside risks to inflation from tightening monetary policy too much, making it difficult for the GBP to gather strength.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3550 despite improving market mood
GBP/USD came renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said there were downside risks to inflation from tightening monetary policy too much, making it difficult for the GBP to gather strength.
Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump
The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity and now trails only Bitcoin in current 24-hour transaction volume, surpassing Ethereum in the process according to Messari.
AMC Entertainment is banking on another blockbuster in Uncharted
NYSE:AMC has fallen by 32.5% so far in 2022. Uncharted took home the top spot at the box office over President’s Day weekend. AMC Apes are still holding out hope for a short squeeze in 2022.