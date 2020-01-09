UK PM Johnson: Ready to start talking with EU on trade deal from February 1st

The British government is ready to start talking with the European Union on the trade deal from February 1st, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters on Thursday. "Passing the Brexit legislation today would be a significant positive step," the spokesman added, as reported by Reuters.

The GBP/USD pair, which fell sharply after Bank of England Governor Carney's said the BoE had the equivalent of 250 basis points of policy space, ignored these comments and was last down 0.57% on the day at 1.3022.