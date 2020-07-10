UK PM Johnson: Not certain about a V-shaped economic recovery

"I hope we will have as V-shaped an economic recovery as possible but we cannot be certain," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, per Reuters.

"As we stamp out local outbreaks of COVID, I think we need to be stricter about people wearing face coverings in confined spaces," Johnson added. "I don't think we will ask people to wear face coverings all the time."

Market reaction

These comment's don't seem to be having an impact on the GBP's performance. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.42% on the day at 1.2656.