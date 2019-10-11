In a pool interview with the media reports, the UK PM Johnson said that there’s a “pathway to a deal” but “that doesn’t mean it’s a done deal”, per ITV.

Refuses to discuss what concessions he’s offered EU but…

Asked twice, he wouldn’t promise that NI is leaving the EU customs union.

If Brexit deal cannot be reached, need to be ready for ‘no-deal’.

The best thing we can do now is let negotiators get on with it.

Under no circumstances will we see anything that damages the whole of the UK to take full advantages of Brexit.

Where Irish PM and I got yesterday was a feeling that there was a way forward.

There's a way to go forward.