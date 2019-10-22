UK PM Johnson: If this house backs the legislation, we can get Brexit done

While addressing the House of Commons ahead of the critical Brexit vote on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated that they need to leave the European Union with their new Brexit deal on October 31st. "If this house backs the legislation, we can get Brexit done," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the British Pound continues to erase the gains it recorded against the USD on Monday. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.25% on the day at 1.2925. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"I believe if we pass this deal and the legislation, we can turn the page and allow the UK to unite."

"The best way to avoid any disruption from a no-deal is to vote for this deal today."

"Voting for the legislation would unleash a tide of investment."

"It would be a powerful shot in the arm for the economy."