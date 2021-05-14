UK PM Johnson: I do not believe we need to delay reopening

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he doesn't believe that they need to delay the reopening, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"We have seen further clusters of Indian variant."
"There are some important unknowns - this variant is more transmissible."
"If the variant is significantly more transmissible, we will face hard choices."
"Good news is we have no evidence vaccines are less effective."
"I believe we should trust in our vaccines while monitoring the Indian variant."
"It is more important than ever that people get the second dose."
"We will accelerate remaining second doses to over 50s."
"The second dose will be 8 weeks after the first dose."
"There is no evidence of increased cases translating into unmanageable pressure on NHS."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 1.4092.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward after US retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond. US Consumer Sentiment missed with 82.8, yet inflation expectations surged to 4.6%.
GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters.
XAU/USD rallies back closer to multi-month tops, around $1,840 region
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off. A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook. If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.