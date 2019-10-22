UK PM Johnson: First consequence is that government must accelerate no-deal preparations

Addressing lawmakers after his government's Brexit deal got approved but the "programme motion," the Brexit timetable, got rejected, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the first consequence was that the government must accelerate the no-deal Brexit preparations.

The British Pound came under strong selling pressure after the second vote and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2920, down 0.3% on the day. Below are some key quotes, per Reuters.

"It is joyful that house has accepted its responsibilities and accepted a deal."

"Timetable would've guaranteed that the UK could leave on October 31 with a deal."

"Our policy remains we should not delay."

"One way or another we will leave the EU with this deal."