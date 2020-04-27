UK PM Johnson: Beginning to turn the tide, but tt is the moment of maximum risk

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appeared outside his official residence at 10 Downing Street after two weeks outside the public eye, as he recovered from COVID-19. He has said that coronavirus is the single biggest challenge this country has faced since the war.

While the PM has said that progress has been made, he is warning of the "point of maximum risk." He said the second spike of infections must be avoided. He lists five tests to surpass before lifting the lockdowns, moving to the second phase. While saying he would like to reopen the economy as soon as possible, he asks the public to "contain your impatience."

Johnson says he cannot say when those changes will be made, but that the government will provide information in the coming days. GBP/USD is trading around 1.2430, off the highs but still up on the day.