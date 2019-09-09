UK PM Johnson: A Brexit deal can be done by 18 October, let's do it together

Ahead of his meeting with the Irish PM Varadkar later today in Dublin, the UK PM Boris Johnson came out on the wires, noting that “we will bring forward other ideas to address the complexity of the Irish border”.

There is a way through that will satisfy Ireland.

A deal can be done by 18 October, let's do it together.

"I want to get a deal".

We have "an abundance" of proposals to break Brexit impasse.

But will not share said proposals in public.

Progress has to be made on political declaration as well as the withdrawal agreement.

We have the ideal amount of time to get this done.

Can make "huge progress" if we really focus.