UK outlines approach to cross-border legal disputes post-Brexit - RTRS

UK outlines approach to cross-border legal disputes post-Brexit - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quoting a UK government source, stating that Britain will outline ways later today, in an effort to resolve cross-border civil disputes with the European Union after Brexit.
This will be the third of five such papers to be published this week, suggesting ways of tackling disputes ranging from marital cases to challenges brought by small businesses against EU suppliers, Reuters reports.
The government source noted: “Close cooperation in this area isn't just in the interest of the UK citizens living in the EU, it's in the interest of the 3.2 million EU citizens living here in Britain.”
For example, with more and more families living across borders, we need to make absolutely sure that if and when problems arise, they can be reassured that cross-border laws will apply to them in a fair and sensible way," the source added.
