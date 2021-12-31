UK: Oral COVID-19 antiviral, Paxlovid, approved by MHRA

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulator Agency (MHRA) announced on Friday that they have approved the oral COVID-19 antiviral, Paxlovid, as reported by Reuters.
Key takeaways
"New combination treatment is for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19."
"Too early to know whether Omicron variant has any impact on Paxlovid's effectiveness."
"Number of hospitalisations and deaths were 0.8% (3 out of 389) in the Paxlovid group compared with 7% (27 out of 385) in the placebo group."
"The two active substances of Paxlovid come as separate tablets that are packaged together and taken together, twice a day by mouth for 5 days."
"MHRA is proactively working with the company to establish the effectiveness of Paxlovid against omicron."
"Paxlovid authorised for use in people aged 18 & above who have mild to moderate COVID-19 infection & at least 1 risk factor for developing severe illness."
"Based on clinical trial data, Paxlovid is most effective when taken during the early stages of infection."
"Before Paxlovid is prescribed, MHRA is advising that patients' current medications should be carefully reviewed."
Market reaction
This headline doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on risk sentiment.
