UK ONS: Will continue to acknowledge 'technical' recessions in calendar quarter GDP

UK Office For National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement on Monday, it will explore the benefits of publishing confidence intervals around the latest estimates of calendar quarter GDP.

It will continue to acknowledge 'technical' recessions in calendar quarter GDP, the ONS said, however, the UK’s stats department will not do so for rolling 3-month estimates.

Recall that the ONS announced on April 17 that it will be delaying the release of the next Retail Sales and the GDP data.

May release of the GDP data will be delayed by a day and June’s pushed back by 2 days.