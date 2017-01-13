UK May's Article 50 plan set to be delayed due to a legal challenge - Independent

UK May's Article 50 plan set to be delayed due to a legal challenge - IndependentBy Felipe Erazo
According to the Independent, UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Article 50 plan could be set to be delayed by months as the Alliance Party said PM could face a legal challenge by Northern Irish politicians.
Key quotes (via Independent):
"An election is expected to last for at least two months, during which time the Northern Ireland Assembly will be unable to sit and approve decisions."
"As a result, the Prime Minister may be unable to trigger Article 50 - the formal mechanism by which a country begins to leave the European Union - as she will be unable to get approval from Stormont, thereby delaying her Brexit plans even further."