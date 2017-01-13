UK May's Article 50 plan set to be delayed due to a legal challenge - Independent

According to the Independent, UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Article 50 plan could be set to be delayed by months as the Alliance Party said PM could face a legal challenge by Northern Irish politicians.

Key quotes (via Independent):

"An election is expected to last for at least two months, during which time the Northern Ireland Assembly will be unable to sit and approve decisions."

"As a result, the Prime Minister may be unable to trigger Article 50 - the formal mechanism by which a country begins to leave the European Union - as she will be unable to get approval from Stormont, thereby delaying her Brexit plans even further."