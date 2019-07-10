UK manufacturing production rises 1.4% m/m in May, misses estimates

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Wednesday, with the overall industrial activity showing a smaller-than-expected improvement in the month of May.

Manufacturing output arrived at +1.4% m/m in May versus +2.1% expectations and -4.2% booked in Apr, while total industrial output came in at +1.4% vs. +1.5% expected and -2.9% last.

On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at 0.0% in May, missing expectations of +1.0% and -1.0% last. Total industrial output stood at +0.9% in May, missing expectations of a +1.1% reading and against the previous -1.1% print.

Separately, the UK goods trade balance numbers were published, which arrived at GBP – 11.524 billion in May versus GBP -12.550 billion expectations and GBP -12.761 billion last. Total trade balance (non-EU) came in at GBP -4.905 billion in May versus GBP -5.255 billion previous.