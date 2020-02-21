The UK industrial sector is growing once again. Markit's Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 51.9 compared with 49.7 expected, a significant positive surprise. The Services PMI marginally missed expectations with a score of 53.3 points versus 53.4 expected.
GBP/USD has extended its gains, hitting a high of 1.2927 at the time of writing. The forward-looking gauges indicate an economic recovery in the first quarter of 2020 after stagnation in the fourth quarter of 2019.
UK Public Sector Net Borrowing stood at around -£10.5 billion in January compared with around -£12 projected.
Markit's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was expected to drop from 50 – the break-even level 0 to 49.7 points. The Services PMI was projected to slide from 53.9 to 53.4 points. Both indicators rose in January in response to better business sentiment after the elections. The landslide victory of Prime Minister Boris Johnson provided some clarity after substantial Brexit turbulence.
GBP/USD advanced ahead of the publication and topped 1.29. The US dollar is taking a breather from its gains.
Coronavirus headlines continue worrying investors all over the world.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold onto German PMI related gains
EUR/USD has is battling 1.08, off the highs it reached as German Manufacturing PMI beat with 47.8 points, raising the eurozone averages. Coronavirus fears dominate markets.
GBP/USD tops 1.29 ahead of preliminary PMIs
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, rising from the new 2020 lows. Brexit and concerns and dollar strength are behind the move. Markit's preliminary PMIs for February are set to trigger high volatility.
USD/JPY retreats from highs amid coroanvirus fears
USD/JPY has fallen from 112 as coronavirus fears trigger safe-haven flows into the yen. Investors are shrugging off disappointing Japanese figures.
Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.