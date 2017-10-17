UK jobs: Watch out for pay growth - HSBC

UK jobs: Watch out for pay growth - HSBCBy Dhwani Mehta
HSBC Analysts offer their thoughts on what to expect from today’s UK labour market report due on the cards at 0830 GMT.
Key Quotes:
“UK unemployment dropped to 4.3% in the three months to July, the lowest since 1975, and 0.2ppts below the BoE's estimate of equilibrium unemployment.
This continued strength in job creation fed into the BoE's more hawkish stance and we don't expect any signs of weakening in this release: we expect unemployment will remain at 4.3% but the risks are skewed to another fall. By contrast, regular pay growth should remain sluggish, potentially slipping back below 2%. The BoE has signalled it sees positive signs in private sector pay growth on a 3-month annualised basis, so this measure may be one to watch out for.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.