UK jobs mixed: Wages surprise to the upside

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) noted on Wednesday, the UK’s official jobless rate held steady at 4.3% in August, while the claimant count showed a bigger-than expected rise last month.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 1.7k in September, against expectations of a 1.0k increase and -0.2k (revised from -2.8k) seen previously. The claimant count rate remained unchanged at 2.3%.

Wage growth, excluding bonuses bettered expectations, arriving at 2.1% versus 2.2% (revised higher from 2.1%) last, while the gauge including bonuses also surprised positively, coming in at 2.2% 3m y/y versus 2.1% last.