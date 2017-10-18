UK jobs mixed: Wages surprise to the upside

UK jobs mixed: Wages surprise to the upsideBy Dhwani Mehta
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) noted on Wednesday, the UK’s official jobless rate held steady at 4.3% in August, while the claimant count showed a bigger-than expected rise last month.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 1.7k in September, against expectations of a 1.0k increase and -0.2k (revised from -2.8k) seen previously. The claimant count rate remained unchanged at 2.3%.
Wage growth, excluding bonuses bettered expectations, arriving at 2.1% versus 2.2% (revised higher from 2.1%) last, while the gauge including bonuses also surprised positively, coming in at 2.2% 3m y/y versus 2.1% last.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.