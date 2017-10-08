UK industrial production returns to expansion in June, a big beat on expectationsBy Dhwani Mehta
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Thursday, showing that May’s dip in the overall industrial activity was just an aberration, as the industrial output jumped back into expansion in June.
Manufacturing output arrived at 0.0% m/m in June versus a -0.1% drop seen in May, while total industrial output rebounded sharply by 0.5% in the reported month, against a -0.1% decrease seen in May.
On annualized basis, UK manufacturing production figures came in at 0.6% in June, matching expectations. Total industrial output also staged a solid comeback and came in at 0.3% in June, beating expectations of a -0.1% reading and against the previous -0.2% print.
