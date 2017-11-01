UK industrial production rebounds beyond expectations in Nov

UK industrial production rebounds beyond expectations in NovBy Dhwani Mehta
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Wednesday, showing that the overall industrial output staged a solid rebound in November, much-stronger than markets had expected.
Manufacturing output jumped 1.3% m/m in Nov versus a revised 1.0% drop seen in Oct, while total industrial output also showed a stellar performance on monthly basis, with the figures rising sharply by 2.1% in the reported month, against a 0.8% increase expected and a 1.1% fall seen in Oct.
On annualized basis, UK manufacturing production also expanded 1.2% in Nov, compared with expectations of +0.4%. Total industrial output also bounced 2.0% from a year earlier, bettering expectations of a 0.6% rise and against the previous -0.9% print.