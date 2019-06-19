Analysts at TD Securities point out that the UK CPI for the month of May is released and will be a key economic release for the day.

Key Quotes

“We look for headline inflation to slow to 1.9% y/y (mkt: 2.0%, BoE: 2.0%), while core inflation slows to 1.6% y/y (mkt: 1.6%). The recent depreciation in sterling should help support inflation in May and beyond, and the dip in inflation in May is largely due to base effects in core inflation that will unwind in June.”