Analysts at TD Securities point out that the UK CPI for the month of May is released and will be a key economic release for the day.
Key Quotes
“We look for headline inflation to slow to 1.9% y/y (mkt: 2.0%, BoE: 2.0%), while core inflation slows to 1.6% y/y (mkt: 1.6%). The recent depreciation in sterling should help support inflation in May and beyond, and the dip in inflation in May is largely due to base effects in core inflation that will unwind in June.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses after ECB's Draghi said that more stimulus may be needed soon. He speaks again today but the focus shifts to the Fed decision which is also expected to hint about an upcoming cut.
GBP/USD stabilizes amid busy political scene, ahead of CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, off the lows. Opposition leader Corbyn will reportedly support a second referendum today. Boris Johnson increased his lead in the race to become PM. Inflation data is set to soften before the focus shifts to the Fed.
USD/JPY slides back closer to 108.00 mark, focus remains on FOMC
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight rebound led by renewed trade optimism. Fed rate cut hopes seemed to cap gains despite positive US bond yields/risk-on mood. The focus remains on the latest FOMC monetary policy update.
Gold: Summer 2016 highs in the 1370s in sight
Gold fell $10 shy of the Jan and April highs overnight that came in at around 1365. A run through there will open the summer 2016 highs in the 1370s ahead of the Sep 2013 highs in the 1435s.
Gold risk reversals: Bullish bias is strongest since November 2009
Risk reversals on gold, a gauge of calls to puts on the yellow metal, rose to their highest level since November 2009 on Wednesday, indicating investors are adding bets to position for a sustained rally in the zero-yielding metal.