UK government spokeswoman: Working to find wide range of flexible and creative solutions to backstop

A government spokeswoman crossed the wires in the last hour saying that the British government was working "at pace to find a wide range of flexible and creative solutions" to the Irish border backstop problem, per Reuters.

"We are ready to negotiate in good faith an alternative to the backstop with provisions to ensure the Irish border issues are dealt with where they should always have been: in the negotiations on the future agreement between the UK and EU," the spokeswoman reiterated.

The GBP/USD pair didn't pay any mind to these comments and continues to trade in the upper half of its daily range a little below the 1.23 mark.