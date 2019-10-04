UK government lose bid to delay Scottish court case on Brexit extension - The Guardian

According to The Guardian’s Scotland editor Severin Carrell, the British government has lost the case to delay the Scottish court case on the extension of Article 50.

"After campaigners called for the use of an obscure power, the judge said it would be “unprecedented” for an official to exercise powers to sign the Article 50 extension on behalf of Boris Johnson, since the unique power of nobile officium – which would allow a court official to sign the letter – has never been used over a prime minister," the Guardian wrote.

The GBP/USD pair seems to be edging lower on this development. As of writing, the pair was down 0.06% on the day at 1.2320.