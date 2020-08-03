UK government confirms £900m for ‘shovel-ready’ projects – FT

UK PM Boris Johnson-led Tory government is up with another stimulus announcement, this time for construction of homes and infrastructure, during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The Financial Times (FT) came out with the news suggesting an estimated outlay of £900 million.

As part of a stimulus package aimed at boosting the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, £360m will also be allocated towards delivering 26,000 new homes on brownfield land.

Officials said the extra investment would help to build up to 45,000 homes, create up to 85,000 jobs and cut around 65m kg of CO2 emissions in England.

Robert Jenrick, housing secretary, also gave more details on the £2bn green grants scheme for home improvements. This will help households to reduce energy use amid pressure on ministers to get the economy growing again with an emphasis on 'green growth'.