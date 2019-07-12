UK foreign minister: We want to avoid an unintended escalation over Iran

In an interview with Sky News, British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said that the UK wanted to avoid an unintended escalation over the conflict with Iran.

"We are reacting to what is happening in a measured and careful way and we are being clear to Iran that we are not seeking to escalate this situation," Hunt said, per Reuters.

The market doesn't seem to be paying any mind to these remarks and the UK's FTSE 100 was last up 0.15% on a daily basis.