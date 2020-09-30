- UK GDP plunged 19.8% QoQ in Q2 vs. -20.4% expected.
- UK Current Account deficit stood at GBP-2.8 B in Q2.
- GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.2850 on the mixed UK data.
The final reading of the second quarter 2020 UK GDP came in at -19.8% QoQ vs. -20.4% expected and -20.4% last while on an annualized basis the figure stood at -21.5% vs. -21.7% expected and -21.7% seen previously.
The Current Account numbers for Q2 came in at GBP-2.8 B versus GBP-0.4 B expected and GBP -21.1 B prior.
Meanwhile, the Total Business Investment arrived at -26.5% QoQ in Q2 vs. -31.4% previous and -31.4% expectations.
The Cable remains in the red below 1.2850, largely unfazed by the mixed UK macro news.
About UK GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the National Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
