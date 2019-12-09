Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party stayed unchanged at 42% while support for the Labour Party increased by 1 point to 36%, bringing Tories' lead down to 6 points, the latest opinion poll (December 6 - December 9) by ICM showed on Monday.

The British pound started to lose strength against its major rivals on this poll. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.3140, adding 0.04% on a daily basis and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.12% at 0.8432.