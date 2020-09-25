UK: Differences on fisheries and level playing field with EU remain significant

Commenting on the latest round of Brexit talks, "there remains a lot of work to do and either outcome is still possible," a UK government official said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

"In particular, the differences on fisheries and the level playing field remain significant," the official added. "If the gaps in these areas are to be bridged, the EU's more constructive attitude will need to be translated into more realistic policy positions in the days to come."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen losing 0.33% on a daily basis.