UK CPI Preview: Forecasts from three major banks, inflation could slow further

The United Kingdom will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Wednesday, January 17 at 07:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of four major banks regarding the upcoming UK inflation print.

December’s data follows the particularly weak November report as core inflation came down slightly to just below 5% year-on-year for the first time since January 2022.

Headline inflation for December is expected to fall a tick to 3.8% YoW while core is expected to fall two ticks to 4.9% YoY. If so, headline would be the lowest since September 2021. Furthermore, services CPI inflation is forecast to ease two ticks to 6.1% YoY.

TDS

We expect another soft report and see headline falling a tick to 3.8% YoY and core declining to 4.9% YoY. Moreover, services inflation will likely fall to 6.0% YoY. We continue to look for the BoE to start cutting Bank Rate in May, but another weak inflation report will make a dovish pivot at the February meeting even easier to justify.

ING

UK services inflation looks set to come in at 6.1%, well below where the BoE had forecast it back in its November policy report. Along with wage growth, which has also finally started to moderate, these are the key metrics upon which the Bank has signalled it will base its rate cut decisions. For now though, 6%+ services CPI is still too high and it’s likely to stay in this region into the first couple of months of 2024. But things will start to change as we head towards summer. Thanks to moderating food and consumer goods inflation, as well as lower petrol prices, headline inflation is set to fall to 1.6% in May on our current forecasts. Services inflation should be down to 4% by the summer too. Assuming we get a fiscal boost in March – we forecast the Chancellor’s £13bn headroom will double at the next budget, enabling tax cuts – the BoE may be tempted to wait a little longer before cutting rates. We’re forecasting an August cut, though faster-than-expected declines in services CPI and/or wage growth could conceivably see that date come forward.

