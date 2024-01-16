UK CPI Preview: Forecasts from three major banks, inflation could slow further

The United Kingdom will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Wednesday, January 17 at 07:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of four major banks regarding the upcoming UK inflation print.
December’s data follows the particularly weak November report as core inflation came down slightly to just below 5% year-on-year for the first time since January 2022.
Headline inflation for December is expected to fall a tick to 3.8% YoW while core is expected to fall two ticks to 4.9% YoY. If so, headline would be the lowest since September 2021. Furthermore, services CPI inflation is forecast to ease two ticks to 6.1% YoY.
TDS
We expect another soft report and see headline falling a tick to 3.8% YoY and core declining to 4.9% YoY. Moreover, services inflation will likely fall to 6.0% YoY. We continue to look for the BoE to start cutting Bank Rate in May, but another weak inflation report will make a dovish pivot at the February meeting even easier to justify.
ING
UK services inflation looks set to come in at 6.1%, well below where the BoE had forecast it back in its November policy report. Along with wage growth, which has also finally started to moderate, these are the key metrics upon which the Bank has signalled it will base its rate cut decisions. For now though, 6%+ services CPI is still too high and it’s likely to stay in this region into the first couple of months of 2024. But things will start to change as we head towards summer. Thanks to moderating food and consumer goods inflation, as well as lower petrol prices, headline inflation is set to fall to 1.6% in May on our current forecasts. Services inflation should be down to 4% by the summer too. Assuming we get a fiscal boost in March – we forecast the Chancellor’s £13bn headroom will double at the next budget, enabling tax cuts – the BoE may be tempted to wait a little longer before cutting rates. We’re forecasting an August cut, though faster-than-expected declines in services CPI and/or wage growth could conceivably see that date come forward.
SocGen
Lower food and goods inflation should contribute to headline inflation having fell by 0.2pp to 3.7% in December, with core easing by 0.3pp to 4.8%. Looking ahead, the continued easing in pay growth and supply shocks should drag inflation below 2% in April. The recent easing in wholesale gas prices has reaffirmed our view that headline inflation may remain below 2% from April. Having said this, aside from a resilient labour market keeping pay sticky, the recent Red Sea tensions causing shipping costs from China to Europe to rise by 180% since 1H23 and increased border checks for food in January could see stronger inflation than we currently forecast.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.0900 ahead of Fed's Waller
EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0900 in the American morning on Tuesday. Resurgent US Dollar demand is undermining the pair, as Middle East geopolitical tensions scale up. The Euro shrugs off the hawkish ECB chorus and mixed German ZEW data. Fed Governor Waller's speech awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.2650 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is keeping its downside intact near 1.2650 in American trading on Tuesday. The pair is weighed by solid haven demand for the US Dollar amid risk-aversion, fuelled by the Middle East geopolitical escalation. The UK employment data failed to lift the Pound Sterling.
Gold price plunges amid uncertainty over Fed, US Retail Sales data in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnesses a sell-off after failing to reclaim the weekly high above $2,060. The precious metal drops as investors reconsider the timeframe in which the Federal Reserve (Fed) may reduce interest rates.
Bitcoin trades below $43,000 in the aftermath of SEC’s ETF approval despite fanfare and anticipation
Bitcoin price is range bound below $43,000 on Tuesday, despite the fanfare from issuers post the BTC ETF approval. SEC Commissioner notes the regulator initially applied different standards to Bitcoin ETP.
What the Red Sea crisis could mean for commodity markets
Attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen on commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea have made some shipowners reluctant to sail via the Suez Canal and Red Sea. Instead, they're choosing the longer and more expensive route via Southern Africa.