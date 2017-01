The United Kingdom's Supreme Court is due to announce a ruling regarding the government's ability to bypass parliament and initiate the Brexit by triggering Article 50.

The decision is expected to be out at 0930GMT later in Europe today, which will have a major impact on the GBP markets.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD trades modestly higher around 1.2540, having posted a day’s high at 1.2545 and day’s low at 1.2502.