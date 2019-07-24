Analysts at TD Securities note that in no surprise to anyone, Boris Johnson won the Conservative Party leadership contest in the UK, with roughly 2/3 of the vote of party members.

Key Quotes

“Theresa May will hold her final PMQs on Wednesday at midday, and then see the Queen to offer her resignation. The Queen will then appoint Mr Johnson as PM later in the afternoon, after which he'll deliver a short speech in front of 10 Downing Street, which reportedly will have a domestic focus.”