UK annualized CPI beats estimates with 0.7% in Sept, GBP/USD keeps gains

- UK CPI rises 0.7% YoY in Oct vs. +0.6% expected.
- Monthly UK CPI arrives at 0% in Oct vs. -0.1% expected.
- GBP/USD keeps gains around 1.3265 on the data release.
The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at +0.7% in October when compared to +0.5% booked in September while beating expectations of a +0.6% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) arrived at +1.5% YoY last month versus +1.3% booked in September while meeting the consensus forecast of +1.3%.
The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at 0% in Sept vs. -0.1% expectations and +0.4% prior.
Main points (via ONS):
“The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate in October 2020 came from recreation and culture (0.26 percentage points).”
“Clothing; food; and furniture, furnishings and carpets made the largest upward contributions (with the contribution from these three groups totalling 0.16 percentage points) to the change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate between September and October 2020.”
“These were partially offset by downward contributions of 0.06 and 0.04 percentage points, respectively, from the recreation and culture, and transport groups.”
FX implications:
Following the upbeat UK CPI numbers, the GBP/USD pair kept its bid tone intact above 1.3250.
The spot was last seen trading at 1.3264, up 0.18% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. Final inflation figures for October are eyed.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI
GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
Forex Today: Vaccine optimism fades as covid cases rise, Bitcoin tops $18,000, Brexit eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven yen is in demand as the increase in coronavirus cases outweighs vaccine optimism again. Central bankers also expressed caution.
WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal
WTI created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the market. On Tuesday, oil witnessed two-way business and ended the day on a flat note, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision in the market.