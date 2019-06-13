UK agrees Iran responsible for tanker attacks – BBC reporter

While the US has already claimed that it has proofs of Iran’s hand behind two oil tankers’ blast in the Gulf of Oman, the UK Foreign office recently agreed with the doubts as per the source of the BBC reporter.

Early Friday, BBC reporter cited sources from the British Foreign office while tweeting that the UK government agrees with the US judgment that Iran was responsible for attacks on 2 oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Various global leaders have recently been worried about the incident and media was on fire after the blast.

Some of the headlines are quoted here: Iran: US military response is not ruled out

Oil prices showed little reaction to the tweet as Reuters reports that the British Foreign Office had no immediate comment.