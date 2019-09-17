UAE: OPEC has capacity to plug supply shortfall if needed - The National

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is ready to support Saudi Arabia by bringing additional capacity on stream, if needed, to plug in the supply shortfall, the UAE's energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Monday, according to The National.
Key quotes
We as the UAE, as a member of Opec, stood fast and ready to support KSA in any shape or form. The technical side, from the supply, if there is a shortage. We have certain capacity that we can put in the market.
We have spare capacity, there are volumes that we can deal with as an instant reaction but we need to analyze the full impact, and the assessment of the incident is underway in Saudi Arabia.
Oil prices jumped close to 20% in the early Asian trading hours on Monday after Saturday's attack on Saudi Aramco's production facility triggered fears of a prolonged production outage. After all, Saudi produces around 10% of the world supply.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session flirting with the 1.1000 handle
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). On Tuesday, the market will pay attention to the German ZEW survey.
GBP/USD: Bearish MACD highlights 2-week-old support-line for sellers
Following its pullback from 1.2507, GBP/USD has been on the sellers’ radar with the recent quotes being around 1.2430 amid initial Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair aims to revisit short-term rising trend-line.
USD/JPY traders getting set for the central banks this week
USD/JPY reversed the initial risk-off plunge and climbed from 107.70 to 108.10, recovering to its pre-weekend levels despite global financial markets following the strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities over the weekend.
Gold pulls back to sub-$1,500 region in search of fresh catalysts
With fewer catalysts to rely on, Gold prices trade near $1,497 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal benefited from the drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities that destroyed the oil-rich nation’s 50% output.
Investors Nervous Ahead of FOMC
There are four central bank monetary policy announcements on the calendar this week but the Fed's is hands down the most important. Euro and Pound also fell sharply on Monday.